The Latest: Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 16, 2018 10:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 16, 2018 at 11:20 pm EDT
Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton, left to right, provides the receipt for the first legal cannabis for recreation use sold in Canada to Nikki Rose and Ian Power at the Tweed shop on Water Street in St. John's N.L. at 12:01 am NDT on Wednesday October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
The latest on the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada:
———
Canada has officially become the second country in the world to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.
Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time.
Some pot shops in the country’s easternmost province opened their doors at 12:01 a.m. to commemorate the historic event.
Canada joins the tiny South American country of Uruguay in an exclusive club of nations that allow the sale of recreational pot.
———
