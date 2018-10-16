Ripley's Aquarium naked swimmer arrested in Thunder Bay

The man who jumped naked into the shark tank at Ripley’s Aquarium has been arrested by provincial police in Thunder Bay.

David Weaver, 37, of Nelson, British Columbia was also wanted for an alleged assault on a man outside Medieval Times just hours before his skinny dip on Friday night.

According to police, Weaver was being unruly and was escorted out of Medieval Times by staff around 8 p.m.. He then came back inside and allegedly kicked two glass doors, shattering them.

The man was escorted out again and allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old man outside.

Shortly after, he bought a ticket to Ripley’s Aquarium, disrobed and jumped twice into the shark tank. He then got out, put his clothes back on and left the aquarium before police arrived.

Toronto police say they are working with OPP to arrange a transfer back to the city. He’s expected to be charged with mischief interfering with property and assault causing bodily harm.