Owner of mistakenly donated cash sought by thrift store in West Kelowna, B.C.

WEST KELOWNA, B.C. – A charity in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley is trying to reunite some mistakenly donated money with its original owner, and it’s not the first time this year that someone has inadvertently contributed cash.

West Kelowna RCMP say workers with the unnamed charity found the cash and an old debit card inside a donated article of clothing in June.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says efforts to trace the owner through the bank card were unsuccessful and now the public is being asked for help.

Anyone who thinks the money and card belong to them should contact police.

O’Donaghey says the owner will have to identify the donated item and the amount of money involved, as well as provide the number of the debit card and the name of the issuing bank.

Earlier this month, a Kelowna man was reunited with about $1,000, after a local charity discovered the bills inside a donated item. (CKFR)