Nurse scores winner, McDavid has four points as Oilers top Jets in OT

WINNIPEG – Darnell Nurse scored his first goal of the season 1:25 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 Tuesday.

Connor McDavid scored twice and added a pair of assists for the Oilers, who were down 4-1 to start the third period.

Ty Rattie ignited the comeback when he scored 18 seconds into the third. McDavid recorded his second power-play goal of the game at 2:28 to squeeze Winnipeg’s lead to 4-3.

Jesse Puljujarvi tied it up at 13:39 when a shot by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit the Finnish forward’s stick and went past goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl each had a pair of assists.

Nurse scored the winner unassisted when he got around Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers and beat Hellebuyck.

McDavid set an NHL record for being in on his team’s first eight goals to start a season, breaking Adam Oates’ record of seven he had with Detroit in 1986-87. McDavid, his second assist of the game gave him nine points (four goals and five assists).

Jets forward Adam Lowry had a pair of goals in a three-minute span in the first period. Defenceman Ben Chiarot and centre Mark Scheifele also had a goal each.

Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets (3-2-1), who continue their season-long, six-game homestand with a game Thursday versus Vancouver.

Talbot, playing his 200th game with the Oilers (2-2-0), stopped 29 shots. Edmonton plays its first home game of the season Thursday against Boston to begin a four-game homestand.

Winnipeg had mounted a 3-1 lead in the first period.

Lowry got his first goal when he wasn’t challenged in front of the net and sent the puck past Talbot at 4:51. He then got his own rebound and his shot went under a sprawling Talbot at 7:47 to make it 2-0.

McDavid connected on the power play when he cut smoothly to the front of the net and flipped a backhand shot past Hellebuyck at 12:49.

But 22 seconds later, Chiarot regained his team’s two-goal lead with his point shot that had Patrik Laine providing the screen in front of the net.

Continuing a power play to start the second, Scheifele fired in his goal off the rebound of a Laine one-timer to make it 4-1 at 1:02.

It was the second straight game Winnipeg was without injured defenceman Dustin Byfuglien (lower body).