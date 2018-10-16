Car swallowed by sinkhole in North York

The driver of a car that was swallowed by a sinkhole in North York on Tuesday morning managed to escape without injury.

Police said just before noon, they got a call about the incident in an apartment building parking lot on Grenoble Drive, near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

They said a car went into a sinkhole, and no one was hurt.

Resident Vitaliy Novikov said a pipe burst and water had flooded the underground garage.

Crews have shut off water to the street.

Novikov said there was another burst pipe at the same location about four or five years ago.