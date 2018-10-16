Nevada pimp who starred in HBO series found dead

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this June 26, 2008, file photo, owner Dennis Hof poses with some of his "working girls" in the parlor of his Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House, east of Carson City, Nev. Hof, a legal pimp who has fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate has died, Nevada authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Lisa J. Tolda/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nevada authorities say a legal pimp who gained popularity for an HBO series about his business and a Republican candidate for the state Legislature has died.
Nye County sheriff Lt. David Boruchowitz (buh-ROOK’-uh-witz) said an employee at Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch brothel outside of Las Vegas summoned authorities a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday after Hof was found unresponsive and not breathing.
Boruchowitz says there is no sign of foul play.
Hof was the Republican nominee this year for a heavily GOP legislative district. Ballots have already been printed in the race and it wasn’t immediately clear how elections officials would handle Hof’s death.
Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.