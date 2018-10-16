Loading articles...

Monday's Games

Last Updated Oct 16, 2018 at 1:40 am EDT

MLB Post-season

NL Championship Series

Milwaukee 4 L.A. Dodgers 0

(Brewers lead series 2-1)

NFL

Green Bay 33 San Francisco 30

NHL

Toronto 4 Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 4 Dallas 1

Montreal 7 Detroit 3

Nashville 4 Minnesota 2

AHL

San Jose 3 Tucson 2 (SO)

