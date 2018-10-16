Section of Eglinton closed after watermain break creates sinkhole

A watermain break in midtown will cause some commuter headaches as people try to make their way into work on Tuesday.

The watermain break, which happened overnight, caused a large sinkhole to form near the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Mt. Pleasant Road, according to Toronto police.

Eglinton has been closed in both directions between Mt. Pleasant and Tauton Road.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says the sinkhole was not caused by the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction and that no water entered the tunnel so construction will continue as scheduled on Tuesday morning.

She noted that the same watermain broke around this time last year due to changing temperatures.

Aikens said the infrastructure still needs replacing but that can’t be done until further on in the crosstown construction process.

The closure is affecting TTC service in the area.

Police expect the closure to last throughout the morning rush as crews make the necessary repairs.