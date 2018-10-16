Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Charleston Hughes of the Saskatchewan Roughriders faces impaired driving charges
by CJME, The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 16, 2018 9:15 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 16, 2018 at 10:00 pm EDT
Calgary Stampeders' Charleston Hughes speaks to reporters at the team's clubhouse in Calgary, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Hughes faces impaired driving charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
REGINA – Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Charleston Hughes faces impaired driving charges.
Regina police say last Thursday they received a report of a suspicious vehicle around 2 a.m.
According to police, a truck was running on the side of the road with a man behind the wheel who did not respond to officers.
Police say a suspect showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.
Provincial court confirms that Hughes has been charged with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.
His next court date is Oct. 31.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders say the team is aware of the charges and will monitor the case as it makes its way through the court. (CJME)
