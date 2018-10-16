Loading articles...

Canadian crew member killed in ship accident at seaway dock in New York state

Last Updated Oct 16, 2018 at 6:41 pm EDT

MASSENA, N.Y. – Authorities say a Canadian man working on a freighter has died after he fell off a dock on the St. Lawrence Seaway in northern New York.

WWNY-TV in Watertown reports 57-year-old Alfred Eshun of Quebec lost his balance and slipped off a dock after being lowered onto it off the side of the bulk carrier Spruceglen around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the crew was tying off the vessel outside the Eisenhower Lock near Massena when the accident occurred.

He was pulled from the water after a few minutes by two seaway employees who had to be treated for possible hypothermia at Massena Memorial Hospital.

Eshun was pronounced dead at the same hospital around 2 a.m.

State police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating.

