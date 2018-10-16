Loading articles...

Bighill, Mitchell and Reilly named CFL top performers for Week 18

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill (4) knocks the ball loose from Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Brad Sinopoli during overtime CFL action in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Bighill, Edmonton receiver Bryant Mitchell and Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly are the CFL top performers for Week 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bighill made eight defensive tackles, including three quarterback sacks, and forced a fumble in the Blue Bombers 31-0 rout of Saskatchewan on Saturday. His tackles resulted in a total loss of 18 yards for the Roughriders.

Mitchell had 190 receiving yards and a touchdown in Edmonton’s 34-16 win over Ottawa on Saturday. Mitchell’s biggest play came in the fourth quarter when he took an 18-yard pass from Reilly and ran it another 57 yards into the end zone.

Reilly passed for 369 yards and added another 72 yards on the ground.

