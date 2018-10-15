Loading articles...

Toronto sees more than 124,000 cast ballots at advance municipal polls

Voters lined up at an advance polling station near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West for the municipal election in Toronto on Oct. 10, 2018. 680 NEWS/Momin Qureshi

City officials say Toronto saw a strong turnout for advance voting in its municipal election, though it was significantly lower this year than during the last election.

The city says more than 124,000 people cast their ballots during the advance vote, which ran from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14 at 51 locations.

That’s compared to just over 160,000 advance voters in the 2014 election, which pitted current mayor John Tory against now-Premier Doug Ford.

The city described 2014 as a landmark year for advance voting.

The rest of the city – and the province – will head to the polls for municipal elections on Oct. 22.

