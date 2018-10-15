Toronto FC playmaker Victor Vazquez done for the season after knee surgery

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto FC's Victor Vazquez celebrates scoring against the Chicago Fire during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Vazquez is done for the season after having arthroscopic knee surgery.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO – Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez is done for the season after having arthroscopic knee surgery.
The 31-year-old Spanish playmaker has eight goals and nine assists in 21 games in a season interrupted by injury.
Vazquez has had chronic knee problems in his career but was also dogged by a nerve issue and a sore back this season. He had started the last five games for Toronto, however.
Toronto coach Greg Vanney said the decision was made to get the surgery done sooner than later. Vazquez is expected to make a full recovery.
Toronto was eliminated from playoff contention in its last outing, a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Oct. 6.
TFC wraps up the regular season with away games at D.C. United and Montreal before finishing at home to Atlanta United.