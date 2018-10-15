Loading articles...

Sidewalk Labs unveils draft data and privacy plans for high-tech Toronto project

Last Updated Oct 15, 2018 at 5:20 pm EDT

This undated photo provided by Sidewalk Toronto shows the eastern waterfront of Toronto. Sidewalks Labs has submitted a draft proposal for how it will handle data and privacy issues stemming from a high-tech community it hopes to build in Toronto. The Alphabet Inc.-backed organization says in the proposal that Sidewalk Labs will not own data the company gathers in public places. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Sidewalk Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO – Sidewalks Labs has submitted a draft proposal detailing how it will handle data and privacy issues stemming from a high-tech community it hopes to build in Toronto.

The Alphabet Inc.-backed organization says in the proposal that Sidewalk Labs does not plan on owning data the company gathers in public places.

Instead, an independent organization called the Civic Data Trust will control the data, set the rules around its use and make it open and accessible to people while offering privacy protection.

Sidewalk Labs says anyone wanting to collect and access the data will have to seek approval from the Trust and it will not receive any special status or rights.

Sidewalk Labs’ proposal will next head to Waterfront Toronto and the public to review and incorporate into the draft master plan for that project that they are due to release next year.

Since the project was announced, it has been marred in concerns around privacy and how data will be collected, kept, accessed and protected.

