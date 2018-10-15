What will happen to dealers when pot is legal?

Canadians spent $5.7 billion on marijuana last year; nearly all of it on the black market. That’s an entire industry off the books. What happens to that $5.7 billion on Wednesday, when weed becomes legal? What does the landscape look like in the days and weeks and months after everything changes?

Welcome to Pot Week on the Big Story. Every day this week, we’ll explore another facet of Canadian life that’s about to be impacted by this massive shift. Today, what happens to your local dispensary, or your friendly neighbourhood weed dealer?

Shauna Hunt, CityNews’ pot beat reporter takes us inside the black market. Tomorrow, how will legalization change parenting, from judgement between moms to a whole new ‘The Talk’ parents will have to have with their kids? Later this week we’ll explore stocks, the justice system, opportunities within a brand new industry and many other questions — including the ones you’ve asked us to answer for you.

So roll with us this week and we’ll try to keep tabs on what matters beyond the 128-point font screaming “IT’S LEGAL!”

Today’s Podcast – Pot week 1: What happens to your local dealer?

