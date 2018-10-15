Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Panthers defenceman Matheson suspended two games for hit on Canucks' Pettersson
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 15, 2018 6:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2018 at 7:01 pm EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The NHL has suspended Florida Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson for two games without pay for interference and unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Elias Pettersson that left the Vancouver Canucks rookie forward with a concussion.
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Matheson’s punishment after holding a hearing with the defenceman on Monday.
Pettersson was injured when he was taken hard into the end boards and slammed to the ice by Matheson in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-2 win Saturday. There was no penalty on the play.
Matheson will forfeit US $52,419.36 in salary. He is eligible to return Saturday, when the Panthers host the Detroit Red Wings.
