Loading articles...

Naked man jumps into shark tank at Toronto's Ripley's Aquarium

The naked man jumped into the shark tank at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12, 2018. Screenshot credit: Live Leak

A man stripped naked and jumped into a shark tank — twice — at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Friday night.

Police say he was asked to leave the tank by security after his first jump around 10:30 p.m.

He exited but then jumped right back into the tank on the main floor.

He then got out, put his clothes back on and left the aquarium.

Police say there were no injuries to the man, other visitors or animals.

Warning: The content in the video below may be offensive to some viewers.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Prof. M

Too bad the shark wasn’t hungry. The guy was lucky he didn’t lose a body part.

October 15, 2018 at 10:36 am
Sub3

@Prof. M: That “body part” probably wasn’t worth the shark’s time.

October 15, 2018 at 10:45 am
Load More Comments