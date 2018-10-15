Naked man jumps into shark tank at Toronto's Ripley's Aquarium

A man stripped naked and jumped into a shark tank — twice — at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Friday night.

Police say he was asked to leave the tank by security after his first jump around 10:30 p.m.

He exited but then jumped right back into the tank on the main floor.

He then got out, put his clothes back on and left the aquarium.

Police say there were no injuries to the man, other visitors or animals.

Warning: The content in the video below may be offensive to some viewers.