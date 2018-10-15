Happy bud-day: events across Toronto mark weed freedom

The end of pot prohibition is a cause for celebration for many across the country and the momentous occasion is being marked with special cannabis-centric events.

In Toronto, both Oct. 16 and 17 are packed full of legalization parties, conferences and other marijuana melees.

Here is a list of some of the pot parties, cannabis conferences and weed meets across the city. All events are 19+.

October 16 – “Cannabis Eve”

Live your Latitude: A night of candid cannabis conversation

What: Latitude, a women’s group of cannabis advocates and enthusiasts, is hosting “an evening of candid cannabis conversation.”

Six women will share their cannabis stories and answer questions in a panel moderated by 48Nrth CEO Alison Gordon and Model/DJ and cannabis advocate Chelsea Leyland.

Where: The Drake Hotel Lounge, 1150 Queen St. W.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Leafly Bud Drop: countdown to legal cannabis party

What: Cannabis website Leafly is hosting a cannabis eve party to ring in marijuana legalization in the country featuring live music collective Dwayne Gretzky.

Where: Mod Club, 722 College St.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The marijuana industry in Canada: boom or bust. Which will it be?

What: Janus Conferences is hosting an all day business conference revolving around Canada’s cannabis industry.

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cannabis and Coffee presents: The great Canadian $25,000 cannabis scavenger hunt

What: Local coffee shop Cannabis and Coffee is attempting a Guinness World Record in several cannabis categories with a cannabis themed scavenger hunt in downtown Toronto. Teams of up to four people must register on their website to participate.

Where: Cannabis and Coffee, 346 Front St. W.

When: 4:20 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

October 17 – Legalization day

Leafly learning hub pop-up

What: Leafly Canada is launching Leafly Learning Hub — a one-day pop-up aimed at educating people about legalization and other cannabis related topics including responsible consumption, regulations and cannabis products.

Where: 753 Queen St. W.

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friendly Stranger ‘Wake n Bake’ breakfast and End of Prohibition party

What: The Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture shop is hosting a “wake ‘n’ bake” breakfast event followed by an “end of prohibition” party to celebrate the legalization of cannabis. The event will include food trucks, live bands and a smoking and vaping lounge.

Where: Friendly Stranger, 241 Queen St. W.

When: The breakfast event begins at 8 a.m. leading into the party from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Legalization Day at Trinity Bellwoods

What: Event promoter Shaun Bee is hosting a free event at Trinity Bellwoods Park, with cannabis smokers gathering to celebrate legalization.

Where: Trinity Bellwoods Park, 790 Queen St. W.

When: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Cannabis Society presents Canada’s Legalization party

What: The Cannabis Society is hosting a “dress to impress” legalization party, supported by Love Child Social House. The event will include sponsored cannabis lounges and educational opportunities.

Where: Love Child Social House, 69 Bathurst St.

When: Doors open at 6 p.m.

Legalize It: A tribute to Peter Tosh with House of David Gang

What: Toronto reggae collective House of David Gang is hosting a musical tribute night to beloved musician Peter Tosh, co-founder of legendary reggae group The Wailers, credited with coining the phrase “legalize it.”

Where: Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas St. W.

When: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Graceful Network cannabis networking event and after party

What: The Graceful Network is hosting a cannabis networking event in partnership with Brasaii restaurant. The event will provide attendees with a curated networking experience and opportunities to hear from speakers and connect with investors and business owners in the cannabis industry. The after party is in partnership with La Noche and will including Latin dance lessons. Ticket holders will get access to both events.

Where: Brasaii, 461 King St. W.

When: The main event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The after party runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Toronto Cannabis Comedy Festival presents The Toronto Cannabis Legalized Party

What: The Toronto Cannabis Comedy festival is hosting a legalization party, inviting attendees out for a “night of laughter, food and dancing” featuring “some of Canada’s best stoner comics”

Where: Lithuanian House, 1573 Bloor St. W.

When: 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.