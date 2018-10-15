Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting child in spring

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the University of Chichester, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, as part of their first joint official visit to Sussex on Oct. 3, 2018. EMPICS/Matt Crossick
Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring, Kensington Palace said Monday.
The announcement came as Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the couple after they landed.
“Their royal highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said in a statement.
The trip will include attending the Invictus Games, a visit to a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.
The prince and the former actress married in a glittering service in Windsor in May.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk
