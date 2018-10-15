Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
11-month-old child and father found safe near Ottawa
by News staff
Posted Oct 15, 2018 7:28 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2018 at 10:56 am EDT
A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT
Halton regional police say a 32-year-old man and 11-month-old child have been found safe near Ottawa.
“Halton Police thank the media for their interest and assistance in this matter,” police said in a news release.
Maybe a last known location, known places to frequent, north Burlington vs South Burlington, etc. Would be helpful if you want any real help from the public. Thanks.
@Andrew905-2: Actually they need to search a broad area. It’s easy to hop in a car on any highway in the area and be in a different city in 5 minutes. So they need both a local and basically all Southern Ontario. I’m sure they have already checked his passport for border crossing.