11-month-old child and father found safe near Ottawa

Last Updated Oct 15, 2018 at 10:56 am EDT

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

Halton regional police say a 32-year-old man and 11-month-old child have been found safe near Ottawa.

“Halton Police thank the media for their interest and assistance in this matter,” police said in a news release.

Andrew905-2

Maybe a last known location, known places to frequent, north Burlington vs South Burlington, etc. Would be helpful if you want any real help from the public. Thanks.

October 15, 2018 at 9:01 am
AndyPet

@Andrew905-2: Actually they need to search a broad area. It’s easy to hop in a car on any highway in the area and be in a different city in 5 minutes. So they need both a local and basically all Southern Ontario. I’m sure they have already checked his passport for border crossing.

October 15, 2018 at 9:39 am
