Suspect arrested in shooting death of Elliott Reid-Doyle
by News staff
Posted Oct 15, 2018 6:31 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 15, 2018 at 6:36 am EDT
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue on Oct. 3, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph
Toronto police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting at a plaza in Scarborough earlier this month.
Elliott Reid-Doyle, 18, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a strip mall at Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 3. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
On Friday, investigators released video and surveillance images of the suspect and
on Saturday, they identified him as Amal Jones of Toronto.
Jones surrendered to police on Sunday evening. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
