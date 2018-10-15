Suspect arrested in shooting death of Elliott Reid-Doyle

Toronto police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting at a plaza in Scarborough earlier this month.

Elliott Reid-Doyle, 18, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a strip mall at Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 3. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

On Friday, investigators released video and surveillance images of the suspect and on Saturday, they identified him as Amal Jones of Toronto.

Jones surrendered to police on Sunday evening. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.