Two suspects sought in Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated photo.

Peel Regional police are searching for two suspects following a shooting in Brampton.

Police were called to an area near Baylor Drive and Bramtrail Gate following reports of shots fired just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a male victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area in a silver Acura with a stolen license plate CBXY 409.

