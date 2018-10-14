Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Second watermain break to keep Bayview Avenue closed
by News Staff
Posted Oct 14, 2018 9:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 14, 2018 at 9:24 pm EDT
If you’re morning commute takes you along Bayview Avenue south of Gerrard Street, you will have to find an alternate route for at least the next few days.
The city says a watermain break near lower Bayview Avenue and Dundas Street that forced a closure of the roadway on Friday has been repaired. The presence of underground gas and hydro lines meant the repairs took longer than expected.
However, a city spokesperson says during the course of those repairs, a second break occurred on the same pipe and that will result in the roadway remaining closed from River Street to Labatt Avenue until at least Tuesday.
The watermain in question dates back as far as the 1890s.
