Man in his 20s stabbed in Midtown

Toronto Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed near St. Clair West and Davenport Road. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

A man believed to be in his 20s is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in midtown early Sunday morning.

Toronto police responded to the incident on Osler Street, near St. Clair West and Davenport Road just after 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect description and police continue to investigate.

