TTC looking for owner of injured dog that hid under bus in Scarborough

The TTC is asking for help in locating the owner of a dog who took refuge under a TTC bus after being hit by car in Scarborough.

Spokesperson Brad Ross tweeted Sunday morning that the injured dog had been found Saturday night underneath a bus near Eglinton and Warden.

“The driver of the car stopped to try to help the dog, but the dog was injured and afraid and ran away and sought refuge under a bus that was at a stop,” said Ross.

Ross said he was coaxed out with the help of TTC employees and Toronto Animal Control and was taken to the vet.

He suffered a front leg injury and is in the care of TO Animal Services.

The dog is not chipped and did not have a collar on.

