16-year-old seriously injured in Junction Triangle stabbing

A 16-year-old has been taken to a trauma centre following a stabbing near the Junction Triangle.

Police were called to the area of Paton Road and Wade Avenue near Lansdowne Road and Bloor Street West just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

They say two males – a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old – were involved in an altercation with a group of other people near some railway tracks that run perpendicular to Wade Avenue in what they believe started out as a robbery.

The 16-year-old suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby trauma centre. The 18-year-old suffered superficial injuries.

Police say they are searching for between eight to 10 suspects in connection with the incident but no descriptions have been released at this time.