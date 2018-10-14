Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
16-year-old seriously injured in Junction Triangle stabbing
by News Staff
Posted Oct 14, 2018 4:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 14, 2018 at 8:03 pm EDT
A 16-year-old was stabbed in what police believe was a robbery attempt near Lansdowne Road and Bloor Street. CITYNEWS
A 16-year-old has been taken to a trauma centre following a stabbing near the Junction Triangle.
Police were called to the area of Paton Road and Wade Avenue near Lansdowne Road and Bloor Street West just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
They say two males – a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old – were involved in an altercation with a group of other people near some railway tracks that run perpendicular to Wade Avenue in what they believe started out as a robbery.
The 16-year-old suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby trauma centre. The 18-year-old suffered superficial injuries.
Police say they are searching for between eight to 10 suspects in connection with the incident but no descriptions have been released at this time.
