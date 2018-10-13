Police identify 19-year-old alleged shooter in death of Elliott Reid-Doyle

Toronto police have now identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a plaza in Scarborough last week.

On Friday, investigators released video and surveillance images of the suspect and on Saturday, they identified him as 19-year-old Amal Jones of Toronto.

Jones is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Elliott Reid-Doyle, who was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a strip mall at Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 3.

Jones is described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 with a slim build and black hair in cornrows tied at the back. He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit at the time of the shooting.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

“I urge the suspect in this case to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” Homicide Det. Leslie Dunkley said on Friday. “It’s just a matter of time before we locate you.”

Dunkley said Jones is seen making a purchase in what appears to be a takeout restaurant before encountering Reid-Doyle. The two got into an argument and Reid-Doyle was shot several times. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Dunkley said he doesn’t believe the suspect and Reid-Doyle knew each other before the incident.

“The fact that it did happen in broad daylight (and) we know that there is a number of schools in the vicinity — it would have been lunchtime at that particular time — so that does raise a concern for us,” he said. “The fact that someone is brandishing a firearm, in possession of a firearm and he’s willing to use it.”

Dunkley said Reid-Doyle was taking positive steps to move on with his life when he was killed.

“The family is devastated,” he said. “They’ve lost an 18-year-old family member, a son, a brother. The family is very upset and they’re distraught, and they’re hoping for justice for their son.”