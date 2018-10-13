Loading articles...

Police identify 19-year-old alleged shooter in death of Elliott Reid-Doyle

Last Updated Oct 13, 2018 at 6:44 pm EDT

Security camera photos of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Birchmount Road in Toronto on Oct. 3, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have now identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a plaza in Scarborough last week.

On Friday, investigators released video and surveillance images of the suspect and on Saturday, they identified him as 19-year-old Amal Jones of Toronto.

Jones is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Elliott Reid-Doyle, who was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a strip mall at Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 3.

Jones is described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 with a slim build and black hair in cornrows tied at the back. He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit at the time of the shooting.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

“I urge the suspect in this case to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” Homicide Det. Leslie Dunkley said on Friday. “It’s just a matter of time before we locate you.”

Dunkley said Jones is seen making a purchase in what appears to be a takeout restaurant before encountering Reid-Doyle. The two got into an argument and Reid-Doyle was shot several times. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Dunkley said he doesn’t believe the suspect and Reid-Doyle knew each other before the incident.

“The fact that it did happen in broad daylight (and) we know that there is a number of schools in the vicinity — it would have been lunchtime at that particular time — so that does raise a concern for us,” he said. “The fact that someone is brandishing a firearm, in possession of a firearm and he’s willing to use it.”

Dunkley said Reid-Doyle was taking positive steps to move on with his life when he was killed.

“The family is devastated,” he said. “They’ve lost an 18-year-old family member, a son, a brother. The family is very upset and they’re distraught, and they’re hoping for justice for their son.”

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Andrew905-2

@holy smokes: what the h*ll are you even trying to say you loon?

October 13, 2018 at 7:57 pm