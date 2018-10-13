Loading articles...

One person injured in Mississauga stabbing

Peel police are investigating after a stabbing victim reportedly called for help from St. Veronica Elementary School on Oct. 13, 2018. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

One person is in hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Peel police responded to a call in the Novo Star Drive and Valiant Heights area, Near Mavis and Derry roads, shortly after midnight.

The victim was reportedly involved in a fight with unknown suspects.

Police tell CityNews the victim may have been stabbed at another location and called for help from St. Veronica Elementary school.

The victim is in stable condition and an investigation is ongoing.

 

