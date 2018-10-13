Police seek suspects after Leslieville hit-and-run collision

Police are looking for two suspects after a hit-and-run collision in Leslieville on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a collision around 4 a.m. in the Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue area.

A white sedan reportedly crashed into a black SUV and the person in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

At least two people from the white sedan fled the area on foot.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.