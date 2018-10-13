Loading articles...

Police seek suspects after Leslieville hit-and-run collision

Last Updated Oct 13, 2018 at 8:36 am EDT

A black SUV and white sedan are seen with damage to both vehicles after a collision on Oct. 13, 2018. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman.

Police are looking for two suspects after a hit-and-run collision in Leslieville on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a collision around 4 a.m. in the Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue area.

A white sedan reportedly crashed into a black SUV and the person in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

At least two people from the white sedan fled the area on foot.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

gotta

Still 4 days before October17… Can’t wait eh..

October 13, 2018 at 11:09 am
SerenityNowInsanityLater

Need random spot-checks everywhere. Automatic loss of drivers license for impaired drivers. If you can afford the drugs and alcohol, you can afford a taxi, a bus fair or uber etc…

October 13, 2018 at 1:23 pm
