Deciem stores reopen after founder ousted on interim basis

Several briefly shuttered Deciem stores reopened on Saturday, a day after the founder of the so-called “Abnormal Beauty Company” was ousted by an Ontario court ruling.

The stores were closed last week by decree of then-chief executive Brandon Truaxe, who announced on Instagram that all Deciem operations would be shutting down until further notice, alluding to allegations of criminal misconduct.

He was later removed from his post on an interim basis as a result of a court application from Estee Lauder Companies Inc., which holds a one-third stake in the business.

But in spite of locations in the Toronto area being reopened, all was not as usual on Saturday.

The company Instagram account, once home to hundreds of what Estee Lauder described as “outrageous, disturbing, defamatory, and/or offensive posts,” has gone black.

Representatives for Deciem and Estee Lauder did not immediately respond to requests for comment.