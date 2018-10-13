5 SKorean climbers and 4 Nepalese guides missing in storm

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Five South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides were missing on Gurja Himal mountain after a strong storm swept through their base camp, officials and expedition organizers said Saturday.

A storm Friday night destroyed their camp and rescue helicopter sent early Saturday were unable to land because of bad weather conditions on the mountain, police official Bir Bahadur Budamagar said.

It was unlikely the weather would clear on Saturday and the base camp is at least one-day trek from the nearest village.

A police team was also heading toward the base camp on foot and would likely reach there on Sunday.

The climbers were attempting to scale the 7,193-meter (23,590-foot) peak during the Autumn climbing season.