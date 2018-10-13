2 seriously injured in separate single-vehicle crashes overnight

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after separate single-vehicle crashes in the city overnight.

Police responded to the first call for a collision around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

A car reportedly slammed into a tree in the University Avenue and College street area.

Paramedics say the driver of the vehicle was a woman in her late teens. She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Crews responded to a second collision shortly after on Lakeshore Boulevard near British Columbia road.

A car struck a light pole around 3:15 a.m and one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive.

It was raining at the time, but the cause of the crash has not been confirmed at this time.