Security photos released of person of interest in suspected arson at hotel

Toronto police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a fire earlier this month that is now being investigated for arson.

Fire crews were called to the Radisson Hotel at 55 Hallcrown Place on October 2.

The hotel was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally started on the third floor of the hotel.

Police tell CityNews a number of refugee claimants are currently residing in the hotel, but a motive has not been determined.

Mayor John Tory released a statement on the investigation, calling the suspected arson, “an extremely troubling incident.”

“I can’t imagine how cruel and evil a person has to be to knowingly light a fire inside a hotel while people are sleeping,” Tory wrote on Twitter. “It is deeply concerning to even contemplate the possibility of this being a hate-motivated, targeted act aimed at innocent refugees.”