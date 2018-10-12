Loading articles...

Man in his 30s dies after being struck in Brampton

A man believed to be in his 30s has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the scene at Mavis Road and Clementine Drive just after 9 p.m.

The male pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The female driver involved remain on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

 

