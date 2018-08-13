Toxics from manufacturing turn up in public water systems

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this July 25, 2018 photo people attend the PFAS Community Stakeholder Meeting, on in Horsham, Pa. In Horsham and surrounding towns in eastern Pennsylvania, and at other sites around the United States, the foams once used routinely in firefighting training at military bases contained per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. EPA testing between 2013 and 2015 found significant amounts of PFAS in public water supplies in 33 U.S. states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
HORSHAM, Pa. – The Environmental Protection Agency is being urged to do more about contaminants turning up in public water systems in dozens of states.
The agency is holding listening sessions around the country this summer on the contaminants, known as PFAS. They were used in nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpets, fast-food wrappers and firefighting foam.
The Trump administration called the contamination “a potential public relations nightmare” after federal toxicology studies found that some of the compounds are more hazardous than previously acknowledged.
State and local officials are asking the EPA to act quickly and forcefully. So are people with water supplies tainted by the compounds.
EPA officials say they’ll have a national management plan for the compounds by year’s end. There’s no deadline for making a decision on any regulatory action.