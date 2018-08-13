Toronto stock market lower as energy and materials move down, loonie slips

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading as the influential energy and materials sectors lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.94 points at 16,287.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.72 points at 25,270.42. The S&P 500 index was down 0.51 of a point at 2,832.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.95 points at 7,847.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.18 cents US, down from an average of 76.26 cents US on Friday.

The September crude contract fell 25 cents to US$67.38 per barrel and the September natural gas contract dropped 0.9 of a cent to US$2.935 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract fell US$15.50 to US$1,203.50 an ounce and the September copper contract fell 0.4 of a penny to US$2.7385 a pound.