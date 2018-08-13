Loading articles...

Shots fired near Mississauga strip club

Last Updated Aug 13, 2018 at 5:55 am EDT

Police outside a Mississauga strip club after several shots were fired in the area on Aug. 13, 2018. CITYNEWS

Peel police are investigating after reports of shots fired near a Mississauga strip clip.

Emergency crews were called to Invader Crescent, near Tomken Road and Derry Road East, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said at least six shell casings were found in the area.

So far no victim has been found.

The investigation continues.

