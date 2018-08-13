Raonic back as top-ranked Canadian after Shapovalov slides six spots

LONDON – Milos Raonic moved back into top spot in the Canadian men’s tennis rankings Monday after Denis Shapovalov fell six positions in the latest ATP World Tour list.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., held steady at No. 29 but became the national No. 1 for the first time since May as Shapovalov fell to No. 32.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., reached the third round at the Rogers Cup but still dropped in the rankings after losing points gained from his run to the semifinals at last year’s tournament in Montreal. Raonic lost in the second round last week in Toronto.

Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver was the only other Canadian in the top 100 at No. 94 while Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime rose 13 positions to No. 120.

Rogers Cup champion Rafael Nadal of Spain retained his spot at No. 1 ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer. No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina swapped places with No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the only change in the top five.

Romania’s Simona Halep remained No. 1 on the WTA Tour list after beating third-ranked American Sloane Stephens in the women’s Rogers Cup final on Sunday. Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki stayed in the No. 2 position.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was the top-ranked Canadian on the women’s list, rising one spot to No. 128.

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., fell six positions to No. 143 and Montreal’s Francoise Abanda rose 21 spots to No. 170.