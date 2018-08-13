Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Prime minister to meet seniors, visit fair during visit to Prince Edward Island
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 13, 2018 6:07 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 13, 2018 at 7:40 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with people gathered on the Danforth in Toronto, on Friday, August 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
CHARLOTTETOWN – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Prince Edward Island today.
Trudeau is to start his day meeting with seniors at Milton Community Hall before moving on to the Island’s capital.
In Charlottetown, the prime minister is to visit the Old Home Week fair at the city’s harness racing track before moving on to a strawberry social where he is scheduled to deliver remarks.
Trudeau also has a series of brief interviews on local radio stations.
On Sunday, Trudeau was in Fredericton where he paid respects and offered condolences to the families of the victims of Friday’s shooting.
He also laid flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Fredericton Police headquarters.
