Pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud outside tank farm

VANCOUVER – A spokeswoman for a pipeline protest camp ignoring an eviction notice from the City of Burnaby says campers have practised tying themselves to its structures in anticipation of police intervention.

Kwitsel Tatel says protesters have offered to protect a sacred fire that has been burning around the clock at the settlement known as Camp Cloud.

On Friday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Burnaby an injunction ordering the protesters to remove all structures, shelters and vehicles from the site outside a Kinder Morgan tank farm within 48 hours — a time window that has now passed.

In his judgment, Justice Geoffrey Gomery also ordered that the fire be extinguished due to very dry conditions and its proximity to an aviation fuel site.

Tatel, who was off site today due to safety concerns, says the campers are exercising their Aboriginal rights to remain on the land and are making the stand to protect water.

In a press release Friday, the city said it is developing a plan for the dismantling of Camp Cloud and will determine a timeline in consultation with the RCMP.