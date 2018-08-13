Ontario pauses opening three overdose prevention sites as it conducts review

Ontario’s health minister says the province will hold off on opening three new overdose-prevention sites intended to help fight the opioid crisis.

Christine Elliott says the sites in Thunder Bay, St. Catharines and Toronto will be frozen as the province conducts a review of harm-reduction practices and determines if the sites “have merit.”

Overdose prevention sites are approved by the province and are temporary facilities set up to address an immediate need in a community.

Safe injection sites are more permanent locations approved by the federal government after a more extensive application process.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa issued a statement Monday saying scientific literature and studies have concluded that both overdose-prevention and safe injection sites save lives.

Elliot said “there is evidence on both sides.”

“We need to make sure that we review all of the evidence to understand what is happening, what is happening that is saving lives, what else can we do to save more lives, are there other examples that we should be looking at besides supervised injection clinics?” she said following question period on Monday. “We want to make sure that if we do go ahead with more supervised injection sites, that we’re doing it using the best possible evidence and the best possible practices.”

.@celliottability concedes that #safeinjection sites saves lives, but says it’s not certain if it’s the best way. Says she is “pausing” 3 new sites- in Thunder Bay, Toronto and st.catherines. @CityNews #onpoli pic.twitter.com/erWmSBjVwK — Cristina Howorun (@CityCristinaH) August 13, 2018

“People can’t get treatment if they’re dead,” said NDP leader Andrea Horwath. “The Premier is interfering with local health care experts and front line workers who have been crystal clear: these sites save lives. Why is the Premier putting lives at risk?”

An overdose prevention site in London, Ont., recently had its funding and approval temporarily extended by the Tory government after it was in danger of closing in mid-August.