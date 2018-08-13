New book inspired by rap song 'The Deep'

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Daveed Diggs poses for a portrait to promote the film "Blindspotting," at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Saga Press announced Monday, Aug. 13, that it is publishing a book inspired by a rap song by Clipping, the experimental featuring Grammy winner and "Hamilton" actor Diggs. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – A book coming out next June is going “Deep.”
Saga Press announced Monday that it is publishing a book inspired by a rap song by Clipping, the experimental featuring Grammy winner and “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs. “The Deep” is written by Rivers Solomon and tells of an underwater society inhabited by descendants of African slave women.
Clipping is working on new music for the book, timed to its publication. The group plans a vinyl release featuring the song “The Deep” and additional material.
Diggs originated the roles of Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s celebrated musical. He is currently starring in the film “Blindspotting,” which he co-wrote and co-produced.