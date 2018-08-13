2 men shot near gas station at Jane and Wilson

Two men have been rushed to hospital after an overnight shooting near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near a gas station just after 1 a.m. after reports of multiple gunshots being heard in the area.

Paramedics said a man in his 20s suffered a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip.

The second victim, a man in his 30s, was found a short distance from the scene. He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. His injuries are also considered serious but not life-threatening.

A third man was treated at the scene for minor injuries that were not gun related.

There has been no word on possible suspects.

Police continue to investigate.