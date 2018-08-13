Out-of-province workers to help set up CNE as lockout continues

With the CNE set to open on Friday, out-of-province workers are being brought in to help set up as Exhibition Place continues to lock out unionized stagehands.

“Attempts are now underway to bring in ‘replacement workers’ from Quebec and elsewhere, including the United States,” the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58 — the union representing the nearly 400 locked out workers — said in a release on Monday.

These workers will have to set up a number of venues, including stages for the CNE bandshell concerts.

“Few, if any, of these replacements have ever worked at Exhibition Place. The likelihood of misjudgment and mistakes are high, especially from a hastily assembled group just brought in and who are racing around the clock to meet very tight deadlines.”

The lockout, which happened on July 20, came after months of negotiations for a new collective agreement. The locked out workers are responsible for lighting, sound, and construction.

The affected venues include BMO Field, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Coca Cola Coliseum, Enercare Centre and the Liberty Grand.

In addition to locking out the workers, Exhibition Place’s negotiating team, led by a city labour relations official, rejected binding arbitration.

“The central issue in the dispute is management’s demand that the union surrender its longstanding contractual relationship with Exhibition Place as the main provider of stagecraft skills such as construction, lighting, sound, special effects and rigging,” the union said.

The union said that event operators, including the CNE, could refuse to hire Local 58 workers and bring in “less-experienced and lower-paid workers.”

IATSE officials claim Mayor John Tory and the Exhibition Place Board of Governors are refusing to negotiate. The union is planning a rally outside City Hall from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Monday.