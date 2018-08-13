Construction blocking bike lane on College Street, angering cyclists

Cyclists who use College Street near Beverly Street are concerned for their safety with a bike lane being blocked because of construction.

There’s a visible sign that reads: “Bikes Must Merge with Traffic.”

One cyclist CityNews spoke to says he takes alternate routes because he doesn’t want to risk getting hurt. He says one of the drawbacks is it takes him longer to get to work.

Marilyn McCauley who rides her bike on College says, “I often just get off my bike and walk on the sidewalk.”

It’s something she wishes she wasn’t forced to do if bike lanes were made more of a priority.

A statement from the City of Toronto reads: “All road users, cyclists and motorists are expected to share the road in a safe manner and to be aware of other road users. In instances when cyclists are required to merge with traffic, cyclists should be vigilant of cars when merging and cars are expected to be mindful of cyclists, wait behind cyclists until it is safe to pass and when passing a cyclist, to provide a one-metre safe passing clearance.”

Another cyclist we spoke to says he tries not to think about the odds against him because he says rules and courtesies often aren’t followed on the street.

As for how long cyclists will have to deal with this headache, the city says “Transportation Services staff will attend the site to determine if the proper guidelines are being followed. If the work is related to the development site on the southeast corner of College and Beverley, the bike lane is to be maintained.”