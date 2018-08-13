Brazen video shows children scrambling during drive-by shooting in North York

Shocking security footage has been released by Toronto police showcasing the brazen daytime drive-by shooting in North York.

The gunshots began in an underground parking garage of the apartment complex on Tree Sparroway just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Panicked children that had been playing in a park near the building are then seen running from the gunfire as bullets are being shot from a dark-coloured car.

Toronto police say two victims showed up at North York General shortly after the shooting occurred, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say up to 20 gunshots were heard and officers found multiple shell casings.

Residents of the apartment complex were shaken from the incident.

One dad told 680NEWS he grabbed his son and hid behind some garbage containers as bullets whizzed by, “(It was) just crazy, just ridiculous. These guys should be locked away for a long, long time.”

Another witness said the suspects were shooting through the parks and went through the whole neighbourhood. “I think it’s the most disgusting behaviour I’ve ever seen. (For) someone to do that, they are completely evil.”

Anyone who has any information related to this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.