Toronto FC falls 3-2 to New York City FC, snaps 6-game unbeaten streak

TORONTO – Toronto FC saw their six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions snapped as two goals from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and another from David Villa powered New York City FC to a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto equalized twice, first through Sebastian Giovinco and then Victor Vazquez, but the defending MLS Cup champions were facing a tall order following a red card issued to Jozy Altidore 11 minutes into the match.

The United States international was sent off for kicking New York defender Alexander Callens, leaving the striker facing at least a one-match ban for next weekend’s trip to San Jose.

New York City wasted little time capitalizing on their man advantage, breaking through after 15 minutes.

A poorly headed clearance by Justin Morrow could only reach Anton Tinnerholm on the edge of the 18-yard box. The fullback’s shot was wayward, but it landed at the feet of Villa, and after cutting neatly to his left, the Spanish World Cup winner fired a shot low past goalkeeper Alex Bono for his ninth goal of the season.

It was Villa’s first game since June 24, also against TFC, following injury and suspension, and his eighth goal in eight appearances against Toronto.

Giovinco pulled the home side level at 27 minutes, collecting a short pass from Vazquez outside the area and rifling a right-footed shot past Brad Stuver’s dive and into the bottom-left corner for his eighth goal of the season. It was the Italian’s fourth straight MLS game with a goal and seventh goal in eight appearances against New York City.

New York City surged back in front following a yellow card shown to Jonathan Osorio for unsporting behaviour after 35 minutes.

From the resulting free kick, Tajouri-Shradi picked up the ball at the top of the penalty box, powered through a weak challenge from Marco Delgado and unleashed a left-foot shot that somehow squeezed under Bono and found the back of the net.

Five minutes into the second half, Vazquez brought TFC level for a second time. Osorio crossed from the left to the far post, Delgado headed it back towards goal and Vazquez dove past two defenders to nod the ball past Stuver.

Poor headed clearances from both Ashtone Morgan and Nick Hagglund saw the ball fall at the feet of Tajouri-Shradi in the 88th minute, and the New York City attacker didn’t hesitate, driving a left-footed volley past Bono’s dive for his 10th goal of the season.