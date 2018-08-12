Slain police officer passionate about mental health, youth, community

FREDERICTON – A Fredericton police officer killed in Friday’s shootings was passionate about mental health and helping her community, according to the executive director of a local housing centre for women in crisis.

Fiona Williams of Liberty Lane says she knew Const. Sara Burns for most of her life, but the two only reconnected within the past six months or so.

She says Burns was a wonderful mother, and the family helped raise money for Liberty Lane and won an award through TD Bank for their fundraising efforts just two weeks before the officer was killed at the age of 43.

Liberty Lane provides second-stage housing and outreach for women and children fleeing abusive situations.

Burns’ family has asked for privacy as they continue to grieve, but said in a statement Saturday that Burns loved her job and “went to work each shift committed to serving this great community.”

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, will appear in court on August 27th to face four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello and Burns.