Raitala's long-range blast gives Impact 1-1 draw at RSL

SANDY, Utah – Jukka Raitala tied it in the 55th minute with a long-distance blast and the Montreal Impact held on for a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Joao Plata opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 26th minute, slotting it in the lower left corner with goalkeeper Evan Bush going the wrong way. Plata drew the penalty when Ken Krolicki brought him down in the box.

Real Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando made a diving save on Alejandro Silva’s shot in the 89th minute to preserve the tie.

Bush had a pair of diving saves for Montreal in the second half.

Real Salt Lake (10-9-5) is unbeaten in its last four matches and has scored in 18 consecutive home matches, going 14-1-3 during that span. Montreal (9-13-3) snapped a three-game winless streak.