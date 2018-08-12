Loading articles...

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Dixie Road just after 3 a.m. this morning.

Paramedics say they transported one man to a trauma centre absent vital signs.

There is no further update on his condition at this time.

The car and driver remained on the scene.

